California lawmaker introduces bill to make voting mandatory

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- California assemblyman Marc Levine from San Rafael is introducing a bill to make voting mandatory.

That's according to the Press Democrat.

The Democrat represents Marin and southern Sonoma counties.

Levine argues that Californians have a civic duty to vote. However, he says he isn't trying to punish anyone.

The bill would require anyone who qualifies to vote to cast a ballot either marked or unmarked, in whole or in part.

