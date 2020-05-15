Central California town declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business, allows owners to open

The Atwater City Council voted on the resolution on Friday afternoon, saying it, "Affirms the city's commitment to fundamental constitutional rights."
RELATED: Only 22 counties in California given green light to reopen schools, restaurants and malls
Nonprofit organizations, such as churches, are also allowed to reopen under the new resolution.
#BREAKING City of Atwater declares itself “Sanctuary City” for all businesses. Non profits like churches are covered in this resolution. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/DQGjqhkZwa— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 15, 2020
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that the state had moved into the beginnings of the second stage of opening, allowing for low-risk non-essential businesses to resume operations.
Counties that feel their area is ahead of California's curve are required to meet certain guidelines to move further into "Phase 2." Merced County is not one of the counties approved to do so.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products thatmay help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions