SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --California's newest state treasurer, Fiona Ma, grabbed headlines on Wednesday for an explicit comment she made about President Trump during her swearing-in ceremony.
She said "f**k Trump," which drew a roar of laughter from the crowd.
ABC7 News was in San Francisco when Ma used the "F" word in reference to the president, saying it was in the John Burton tradition and nod to the former state senator, who's known to be outspoken.
Ma has said Burton is her mentor, and he swore her in on Wednesday.
This isn't the first time a public figure has used harsh language when talking about Mr. Trump.
Last week, newly sworn-in Michigan Congresswoman Rashidan Tlaib made a profane promise to go after the President saying, "We're going to impeach the mother "expletive.'"
The president called the comment disgraceful.
Tlaib has not apologized.
