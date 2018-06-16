IMMIGRATION

League of California Cities denounces Trump policy of separating immigrant children from parents

A girl stands with her mother during a rally to protest a new "zero-tolerance" immigration policy that has led to the separation of families on May 31 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The League of California Cities-Latino Caucus denounced the Trump Administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at a press conference in Oakland on Saturday.

The League represents the cities of Oakland, Sacramento, Fresno, San Jose, Farmersville, Tulare, Chino Hills, Santa Ana, Redwood City and Long Beach.

RELATED: Nearly 2K children in US custody as DHS calls separation claims 'exaggerated'

The League called on Congress to pass the Keep Families Together Act, which has been endorsed by UNICEF, and has launched a Change.org petition demanding that the Department of Homeland Security stop separating families at the U.S. border.

RELATED: National Day of Action for Children held for immigrant's rights

The nonprofit group emphasized it's Father's Day weekend as parents continue to be separated from their children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformchildrenPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpdepartment of homeland securityborder patrolborder crisisICEOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More immigration
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News