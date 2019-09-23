Politics

California preparing to battle nutria to protect waterways, wetlands

Nutrias gather at the shore of a small river in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- California might be about to go to war with nutria.

The huge rodents are an invasive species and can do significant damage to waterways and wetlands.

Nutria eat about 25-percent of their body weight every day and officials say if they aren't controlled, the population could explode to 250,000.

A California congressman is pushing forward with a bill to get funding to revive a program to eradicate them in the Delta.
