politics

California could require parents' OK for social media access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California is looking to tighten the rules about children under 13 using social media.

The state Senate voted 31-4 on Thursday to require social media companies to first get the consent of a parent or guardian before creating an account or a child the company knows is under 13.

Federal law already requires social media companies to get parental consent before collecting or selling data of children under 13. That's why most social media companies, including Facebook, already ban children under 13 from creating accounts.

Democratic Sen. Henry Stern says the bill will protect children. But Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener says the bill would harm LGBT youth who live in abusive households by isolating them from others like them.

The bill now heads to the state Assembly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfacebooksocial mediapoliticsinstagramcaliforniabills
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Texas lawmaker to Beto O'Rourke: 'My AR is ready for you'
Harris proposes $2 trillion investment for HBCUs
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
Trump campaign flying massive banner over Houston ahead of debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area remembers rock n' roll singer Eddie Money
Beloved Pleasanton track coach becomes new US citizen
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA
East Bay braces for hot weather
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
4-year-old Texas boy allegedly told to cut hair or wear dress
Show More
Rent Control: What to know about California's newly-approved bill
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Univ. of Tennessee offers scholarship to boy after viral T-shirt
WATCH IN 60: Social media for kids, PG&E's settlement, SF cable cars
2 dead in wrong-way crash on Hwy 85 in Mountain View
More TOP STORIES News