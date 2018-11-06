California election officials say turnout could be historic

It's election day in America.Here in the Bay Area and across the country voters are headed to the polls to decide key races.Election officials are expecting a major turnout.According to state political firm Political Data Incorporated, more than 4.4 million Californians have mailed in their ballots.That's far higher than the last midterm election in 2014.In San Francisco, Elections Chief John Artnz tells ABC7 News the city has not seen turnout figures this high since 1974-- at least.It's a similar story in Contra Costa and Alameda Counties where Registrars there report a significant increase in turnout.