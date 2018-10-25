JERRY BROWN

California Gov. Jerry Brown named executive chairman of group that manages Doomsday Clock

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures during a news conference, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday criticized the Trump administration's plans to exit an arms treaty with Russia and called out "bipartisan blindness" toward global nuclear threats after he was named executive chairman of the organization that sets the "Doomsday Clock" measuring threats to humanity.

"When humankind has in its hands the technology to absolutely destroy all of civilization there is nothing so important it ought to prevent dialogue and deep discussion," Brown said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Brown's new role with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will ensure he stays relevant on the global topics he cares most about when he leaves office in January after two separate stints as California governor starting in the 1970s.

The Chicago-based Bulletin was founded in 1945 after the creation of the atomic bomb and in the decades since has expanded its mission to a broader discussion of threats to human survival, including climate change, one of Brown's signature issues.

The Doomsday Clock, moved to two minutes from midnight in January, is a visual representation of how close the Bulletin believes the world is to catastrophe.

RELATED: Trump's feud with North Korea, climate change move Doomsday Clock closer to midnight

Brown, known for thinking big and talking bluntly about threats to human existence, has taken on an outsize role on the global stage as President Donald Trump recedes from U.S. commitments on climate change and, most recently, the nuclear treaty with Russia.

The president announced the U.S. will leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces signed in 1987 with the former Soviet Union. It bans the two countries from making or possessing certain types of nuclear missiles. Trump said Russia has violated the treaty, which Russia denies.

Brown said tearing up the treaty is "not only wrong, it's dangerous - not to say stupid."

Brown has had his own discussions with Russian ambassadors to the United States and the United Nations about the dangers of nuclear proliferation, most recently after a commemoration this month for a historic cemetery in Northern California rich in Russian history, he said. Nuclear threats and climate change are topics Brown frequently raises with foreign leaders who stop by his office while in California.

"I'm not here to represent the U.S. government, that's the president's job, but I am as a citizen of the country, of California, of the world, concerned that these very powerful technologies are not being managed with wisdom," he said.

He also sits on the board of the Nuclear Threat Initiative and attended meetings of the group in Washington, D.C., this week. While there, he met with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Brown spokesman Evan Westrup declined to provide specifics on the conversation.

Even though the diplomatic relationship between the United States and Russia is frayed, Brown said, focusing on containing and reducing nuclear threats should be a priority. Neither political party seems to view it as one, he said.

"We still ought to realize that ending civilization is a bigger problem than any of the other problems we have with Russia," he said.

As executive chairman of the Bulletin, Brown will preside over the group's three boards - a governing board, a science and security board and an editorial board. It's a new role created just for Brown, and he'll focus on generating global urgency around nuclear and other threats. Brown's interest in the topic harkens back to the 1970s and 1980s when he was running for president.

"We really see him as a global ambassador for the issues that we work on - manmade existential threats, nuclear, climate, disruptive technology," said Rachel Bronson, the group's president and chief executive.

Go here for the latest stories and videos about Gov. Jerry Brown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjerry brownclimate changeenvironmentnuclear weaponsnuclear energynuclear poweru.s. & worldSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
JERRY BROWN
SF leaders applaud new law aimed at addressing homelessness
California's infrastructure gets poor grades
No safe injection sites for SF -- now what?
New law aims to fix housing crisis with BART's help
More jerry brown
POLITICS
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
More Politics
Top Stories
Police discover driver shot after short chase, crash in Fairfield
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Van Life: How one couple beats the high cost of living In SF
Program lets Bay Area residents help clean up the streets
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
Show More
Competitors can go full 'feast mode' at this year's Turkey Trot in Oakland
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
More News