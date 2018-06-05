2018-ELECTION

California governor's race heats up

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The top two vote-getters will move on to the general election in November. With Governor Jerry Brown termed out, 27 candidates are vying to replace him.

Former San Francisco mayor and current Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom has been the frontrunner.

The Democrat voted Tuesday morning with his children in Larkspur and will wait for the returns in San Francisco's Mission District.

Republicans are hoping they'll have a candidate. Millionaire businessman John Cox has pulled into second after getting support from President Donald Trump.

