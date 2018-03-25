POLITICS

4 California Gubernatorial candidates participate in San Diego forum

This Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, photo shows flags flying outside offices in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 2018 California Gubernatorial Forum was held today in San Diego. It featured four candidates running for California governor.

Candidates at the forum included: Travis Allen (Republican) Member, California State Assembly; John Cox (Republican) Business Executive; Delaine Eastin (Democrat) Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction; Antonio Villaraigosa (Democrat) Former Mayor, City of Los Angeles.


Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom declined to participate.

Hot topics in the forum included the high-speed rail project, the possibility of a state-run universal healthcare system, affordable housing, efforts to repeal the state's new gas tax, and pension reform.

The debate can be watched below:
