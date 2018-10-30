2018-ELECTION

Candidates for California governor John Cox and Gavin Newsom speak at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel

The annual Willie L. Brown Breakfast Club at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco featured gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox one week before Election Day. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Two men who want to be California's next governor were up early Tuesday morning to make their case in front of a who's who list of Bay Area politicians. Gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox were the featured speakers at the annual Willie L. Brown Breakfast Club at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco's Nob Hill.

John Cox was first to the mic. The Republican said he decided to run for governor because he loves the State of California.

"Because the political class in this state, the interest groups that basically run Sacramento as well as my opponent, has made my state virtually unaffordable and unlivable for the average, forgotten, hardworking Californian. That situation has got to change and it will change on Nov. 6," Cox said.

The Republican put out his message of more affordable housing, more pay for teachers, and less taxes and regulation to the decidedly liberal crowd, even risking a few hisses and boos when talking about repealing the recent gas tax.

Gavin Newsom received a standing ovation when he took to the podium.

"I want to make a case for our state. Because I'm proud of California," Newsom said.

The former San Francisco mayor and current lieutenant governor touted the economic growth and climate change leadership under current Democratic Governor Jerry Brown. He also pushed for an increased focus on early education.

politicspoliticsgovernmentgovernorelectionJohn Coxgavin newsom2018-electionjerry brownaffordable housinghousingeconomytaxeseducationdemocratsrepublicansgas pricesclimate changevote 2018voter infomationSan Francisco
