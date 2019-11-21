Politics

CA justices reject law requiring Trump to disclose tax returns to appear on state's primary ballot

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California Supreme Court has rejected a state law that would have required President Donald Trump to disclose his tax returns to appear on the state's primary ballot.

Justices said Thursday the law requiring candidates for president and governor to disclose financial information was unconstitutional.

A federal judge had temporarily blocked the state law in response to a different lawsuit and the high court ruled quickly because the deadline for submitting tax returns to get on the primary ballot is next week.

The state Republican Party and Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson challenged the bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom because it was aimed at Trump.

The state defended the law, saying tax returns are a simple way for voters to weigh candidates' financial status.
