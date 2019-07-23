Politics

Chelsea Clinton announces birth of her 3rd child, named Jasper

NEW YORK -- Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.

The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky "are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.

Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are "overjoyed and grateful to meet" their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband "are so thrilled."

The 39-year-old Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Mezvinsky have been married since 2010 and live in New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbirthchelsea clintonu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News