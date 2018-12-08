JOHN KELLY

Chief of staff John Kelly will leave job at end of the year, Trump announces

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump announced on Dec. 8 that chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
Chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year, President Donald Trump announced Saturday.

Kelly is a retired Marine general who has served as chief of staff since July 2017. Trump didn't immediately name Kelly's replacement but teased that an announcement will be made in the coming days.

Trump called Kelly, who had previously served as secretary of homeland security, "a great guy."

SEE ALSO: John Kelly and other notable Trump administration resignations, firings

The West Wing shake-up comes as Trump is anticipating the challenge of governing and oversight when Democrats take control of the House in January, and as gears up for his own campaign for re-election in 2020.

EMBED More News Videos

Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly is replacing Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpjohn kellythe white housegovernmentu.s. & world
Related
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
JOHN KELLY
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign, reports say
More john kelly
POLITICS
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to resign, reports say
Trump nominating Barr for attorney general, Nauert for UN Ambassador
More Politics
Top Stories
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
Timeline of Terror: The evacuation of Paradise from beginning to end
French police fire tear gas in Paris to halt angry protests
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
How to live 'zero waste' in the Bay Area
Santa Claus delivering toys on Harley Davidson motorcycles in San Mateo
Ready or not, SantaCon is back this weekend in Bay Area
Show More
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Police release body cam video of incident involving Reuben Foster
Oakland First Fridays back on with some changes following October shooting, November cancellation
6 dead, dozens hurt in club stampede in Italy
SJ program helps street vendors do business the right way
More News