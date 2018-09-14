GUN VIOLENCE

Chilling anti-gun violence statues make debut this weekend across US

EMBED </>More Videos

Co-creator Sean Leonard said "we want you to feel unsettled."

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO --
A series of anti-gun violence statues will be deployed this weekend across the country. Co-creator Sean Leonard said, "We want you to feel unsettled."

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

Each statue features a female student hiding underneath her school desk, clutching its leg with fear in her eyes as a school lock down drill unfolds.

"Creating a life-size representation of this lock down drill, we're forced to confront this issue face to face," Leonard said.

RELATED: Danville dad creates bulletproof backpack insert to keep kids safe in school shootings

Leonard and fellow advertising professional Dan Crumrine brainstormed and came up with this project idea. Then they reached out to Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the shooting in Parkland, Florida. They said Oliver encouraged them to broaden the project's impact, leading to a partnership with the Giffords nonprofit, and the deployment of 10 identical sculptures across the country.

These are multimedia pieces of art. Leonard and Crumrine said the desks are actual school desks. The girls, however, were 3D-printed; a deliberate symbol in light of recent debate over legalizing 3D gun-printing designs' being published.

RELATED: A look at the deadly school shooting that launched California's ban on assault weapons

"We've been able to 3D print part of this statue and show that there is good that can come from 3D printing," said Leonard.

One of the sculptures will debut near Chicagoland, at Milwaukee's Bay View Street Bash, on Saturday.

A list of where the statues will be unveiled is here.

Get the latest stories and videos about guns, gun violence and gun legislation here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun violenceparkland school shootingstatuegun controlgunsschool shootingu.s. & worldprotestChina Basin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GUN VIOLENCE
Parkland high school football team wins first game since tragedy
Oakland meeting highlights problem of guns in schools
East Bay cities optimistic about 'ShotSpotting' technology
San Francisco's Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
More gun violence
POLITICS
Paul Manafort to plead guilty, forfeit many assets in special counsel probe
Controversial 19th century statue removed from SF's Civic Center
Gov. Brown signs green bills on ferry in SF Bay
Former First Lady Michelle Obama to stop in San Jose on book tour
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina
Paul Manafort to plead guilty, forfeit many assets in special counsel probe
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence begins days of rain, wind
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average highs through weekend
Zoo celebrates birth of its first baby red panda
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Show More
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
Controversial 19th century statue removed from SF's Civic Center
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
New Bern Florence video: Cars trapped in substantial flooding
San Jose diocese to release names of every priest believed to have abused minors
More News