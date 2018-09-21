BRETT KAVANAUGH

Kavanaugh accuser to meet with FBI in SF about death threats, according to report

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, will be talking to the FBI in San Francisco about online and telephone death threats against her family. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
There are new developments involving Bay Area professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assault.

According to the New York Times, Christine Blasey Ford will be talking to the F.B.I. in San Francisco this afternoon -- not about Kavanaugh (which they are not investigating) but about online and telephone death threats against her family.

Neighbors told ABC7 News that Blasey Ford's sons had also received death threats. The family has since moved to a safer place.

RELATED: Trump questions how 'bad' alleged attack on Kavanaugh accuser was

The Palo Alto professor recently went public with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has strongly denied anything happened.

For more stories, photos, and video on the ongoing Brett Kavanaugh controversy, visit this page.
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtbrett kavanaughsexual assaultsexual misconductu.s. & worldPalo AltoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
