Christine Pelosi discusses 'Pink Wave,' historic mid-term election

This was a historic mid-term election, with a record-breaking number of women elected to Congress.One hundred and three won on Tuesday night. When you add the 10 more who weren't up for re-election, that's 113 women who will be serving.Some are calling it a "Pink Wave."Christine Pelosi, Chair of the California Democratic Women's Caucus and daughter of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, spoke to ABC7 News on Wednesday about the election, Pink Wave and what's happening in this moment.