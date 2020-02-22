Politics

New York fashion college to investigate runway show that reminds observers of blackface

A model walks the runway wearing Junkai Huang during the Fashion Institute Of Technology's Fine Art Of Fashion And Technology Show at Pier 59 Studios on Feb. 7, 2020, in New York. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fashion Institute Of Technology)

NEW YORK -- The Fashion Institute of Technology has commissioned an investigation into a controversial runway show that reminded some observers of blackface.

The college apologized for the accessories donned at the show, which was heavily criticized on social media. The accessories included large prosthetic ears and oversized plastic red lips, but the college said Friday they were not "aimed at invoking or provoking racial implications."

"This moment, in our minds, is not about closing a chapter and letting wounds heal. It is the beginning of accountability. And we cannot expect our community to trust us without a full examination of how this came about," FIT President Joyce Brown said in a statement.

The investigation will examine "what led up to" the Feb. 7 event, which coincided with New York Fashion Week.

Model Amy Lefévre, 25, who is black, refused to wear the exaggerated lips and ultimately walked the runway without them.

Brown said the college's dean of the School of Graduate Studies and chair of the MFA Fashion Design Department were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityfashion showracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Palo Alto couple found alive in Marin County
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Bernie Sanders leads Nevada caucuses, early entrance polls show
6 key questions going into Nevada caucus
Partner of Good Samaritan killed on Hwy 101 speaks out
BART police release report on enforcement data
Show More
'Gopher bomb' sparks East Bay grass fire, officials say
Rome Officer Killing: Parents of SF suspect give exclusive 1st interview
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area mother of 2nd suspect breaks silence
Guide dog returned to blind man after backyard theft
North Bay senator proposes toll add to Hwy 37
More TOP STORIES News