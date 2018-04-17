JAMES COMEY

James Comey says President Trump's call to put him in jail isn't 'normal'

Former FBI Director James Comey says it's "not OK" or "not normal" for the president to call for the jailing of private citizens, in a live appearance on "Good Morning America." (WPVI)

Former FBI Director James Comey says it's "not OK" or "not normal" for the president to call for the jailing of private citizens.

TRANSCRIPT: James Comey's interview with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos

President Donald Trump suggested earlier this week that Comey should be jailed and accused him of leaking classified information and lying to Congress.

Comey said during a live interview Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America" that Trump is "just making stuff up."

RELATED: President Trump again calls James Comey a 'slimeball' ahead of new book

Comey says Trump calling for him and other perceived enemies to be jailed "is not acceptable in this country" and that "the president doesn't get to decide who goes to jail."

Trump fired Comey last year amid the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey is promoting his book, "A Higher Loyalty."

