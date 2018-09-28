BRETT KAVANAUGH

Senate Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate

EMBED </>More Videos

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate. But it wasn't without some drama. Here's a look at what happened. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to send the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the full Senate.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse

Get the latest updates here.

VIDEOS FROM SENATE HEARING:

STORIES FROM HEARING:


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual assaultsexual misconductbrett kavanaughsupreme courtchristine blasey fordu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
WATCH: Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Key Senators to watch during the Kavanaugh vote
LIVE UPDATES: Trump says Kavanaugh vote up to Senate
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Key Senators to watch during the Kavanaugh vote
LIVE UPDATES: Trump says Kavanaugh vote up to Senate
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
More Politics
Top Stories
Here's what Facebook is doing to address major security issue
LIVE UPDATES: Trump says Kavanaugh vote up to Senate
VIDEO: Judiciary Committee votes on Kavanaugh nomination amid debate
Sen. Harris walks out of Kavanaugh hearing in protest
Key Senators to watch during the Kavanaugh vote
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
Kavanaugh nomination live updates: Vote moves forward
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Show More
Assistant principal says 'blame the girls' on athletic shorts ban
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
POLL: 60 percent of CA believes Christine Blasey Ford's story
Feinstein rails against Kavanaugh's 'aggressive and belligerent' behavior
More News