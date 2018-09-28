WASHINGTON (KGO) --The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to send the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the full Senate.
TAKE ACTION: Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse
Get the latest updates here.
VIDEOS FROM SENATE HEARING:
- VIDEO: Brett Kavanaugh gives defiant opening statement to clear his name of allegations
- VIDEO: During opening testimony, Blasey Ford says she 'agonized daily' over decision on whether to come forward
- VIDEO: Graham says Democrats' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable
- VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris questions Judge Brett Kavanaugh at Senate hearing
- VIDEO: Kavanaugh 'emphatically' denies allegations during Feinstein questioning
- VIDEO: Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin questions Judge Kavanaugh
- VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris to Blasey Ford: 'You are not on trial'
- VIDEO: Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley opens hearing
- VIDEO: Feinstein says Kavanaugh accusations raise 'real questions of character'
STORIES FROM HEARING:
- Brett Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
- VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator amid Kavanaugh vote: 'Don't look away from me'
- Senator Kamala Harris speaks to ABC7 News after walking out in protest during Kavanaugh hearing
- Devil's triangle, 'Renate alumnius': Brett Kavanaugh explains his yearbook references to Senate
- WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
- Sen. Graham says Democrats' treatment of Brett Kavanaugh 'most despicable thing'
- PHOTOS: Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
- Sen. Orrin Hatch calls Christine Blasey Ford 'attractive,' 'pleasing'
- Who is Rachel Mitchell and what role is she playing in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing?
- Here's what the three women accusing Brett Kavanaugh have said
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- San Franciscans watched Kavanaugh and Ford, alone and in crowds
- 'Yes means yes': California college students learn ABCs of consent
- 'A lesson in real time': Law students talk legal impact of Brett Kavanaugh hearing
- Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of Senate Judiciary hearing
- Christine Blasey Ford: Everything we know about the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault
- 4 key pieces of evidence offered by Kavanaugh accuser
- Trump says he could change his mind on Kavanaugh: 'If I thought he was guilty'
- What Kavanaugh's hearing may mean for Republicans fighting to keep a majority
- Christine Blasey Ford: Everything we know about the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault
- 3rd woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
- 2nd Kavanaugh accuser certain about alleged encounter, her lawyer says
- Christine Blasey Ford's sister-in-law says she is 'hopeful' for positive outcome
- Trump's tweet on Christine Blasey Ford sparks outrage from some women
- Insight into what Dr. Blasey Ford told Rep. Eshoo about Kavanaugh allegations
- Bay Area students, politicians work to make sexual misconduct problem of the past
- Banner in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford flying in Palo Alto
- Thousands of letters of support for Christine Blasey Ford pour into Palo Alto
- Accusations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh prompting sexual violence survivors to speak out
- Palo Alto community pledges support for Christine Blasey Ford
- Anita Hill says Senate hearing into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be 'sham'
- Kavanaugh hearings creating a teachable moment for some Bay Area schools, students
- 'We have your back': Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford receives support amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats
- 'Shut up and step up:' Hawaii senator calls on men to 'do the right thing'
- Palo Alto Mayor reveals she was sexually assaulted twice, cites Christine Blasey Ford as inspiration
- Christine Pelosi, Adama Iwu explain how allegations against Brett Kavanaugh affecting the Me Too movement
- Palo Alto vigil hosts large turnout in support of Kavanaugh accuser
- Trump's tweet on Christine Blasey Ford sparks outrage from some women
- Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support