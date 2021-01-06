Congress debating Pennsylvania vote count; 4 dead after Trump mob storms Capitol

WATCH: Full coverage of the chaos at the Capitol

Congressional Electoral College vote: Protesters storming Capitol, lawmakers speak | VIDEOS (1 of 23) A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn the election.

One gun shot victim rushed out of the US Capitol, active CPR in progress. pic.twitter.com/Bjb6aPOlrF — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence addressed a joint session of Congress as Electoral College certification resumed after angry Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol.

President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, rebuking President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the election loss using "sweeping conspiracy theories."

Video from inside the U.S. House of Representatives chamber shows members huddling on the balcony as U.S. Capitol officers stand-off with a mob outside the chamber door.

A rioter supporting President Donald Trump is seen occupying US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's desk during chaos at US Capitol in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON -- Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.Washington, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in "medical emergencies."Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.D.C. police also said 14 officers were injured due to the protests and there were 52 arrests - 26 of the arrests were carried out on the grounds of the Capitol.Congress reconvened in the evening, lawmakers decrying the protests that defaced the Capitol and vowing to finish confirming the Electoral College vote for Biden's election, even if it took all night. Lawmakers were still at it after midnight.Vice President Mike Pence, reopening the Senate, directly addressed the demonstrators: "You did not win."Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the "failed insurrection" underscored lawmakers' duty to confirm the vote. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would show the world "what America is made of" by finishing the count.Punctuating their resolve, both the House and Senate soundly defeated the first objection - to election results from Arizona - that had been raised by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. Still, most House Republicans voted for the objection.Other objections to results from Georgia, Michigan and Nevada fizzled without adequate support from senators. But an objection to Pennsylvania backed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., forced deliberations. Proceedings pushed into the wee hours.The Senate has quickly killed Republican objections to Pennsylvania's electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden.Senators voted 92-7 after midnight to derail the GOP attempt to overturn Pennsylvania's support for the Democrat.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he believes no other states' votes will be challenged. That means Congress' formal certification of Biden's victory could finish quickly once the House votes on the Pennsylvania challenge.The Senate rejected the effort to cancel Pennsylvania's votes without any debate.Those objecting to Pennsylvania's votes included 80 House Republicans and Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential contender.Multiple Republican senators have reversed course and now say they won't object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden's win.Loeffler said that the "violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress" were a "direct attack" on the "sanctity of the American democratic process."All three had previously signed on to Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud to explain his defeat. Loeffler has just days left in her term. She lost her Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock earlier Wednesday.Officials declared the U.S. Capitol complex "secure" hours after it was first breached by an angry mob spurred on by President Trump's false claims of widespread election fraud. His claims have been rejected by state electors, state officials, and more than 50 state and federal lawsuits, including one rejected by the Supreme Court."Where are they?" a Trump supporter demanded in a crowd of dozens roaming the halls of the Capitol, bearing Trump flags and pounding on doors.They - lawmakers, staff members and more - were hiding under tables, hunkered in lockdowns, saying prayers and seeing the fruits of the country's divisions up close and violent.Guns were drawn. A woman was shot and killed. A Trump flag hung on the Capitol. The graceful Rotunda reeked of tear gas. Glass shattered.A violent mob loyal to President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.The mob took over the presiding officer's chair in the Senate, the offices of the House speaker and the Senate dais, where one yelled, "Trump won that election."They mocked its leaders, posing for photos in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one with his feet propped on her desk, another sitting in the same seat Vice President Mike Pence had occupied only moments before during the proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote.The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and the mayor of Washington imposed a rare evening curfew.The nation's elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas marks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power.The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest Congress' formal approval of Biden's victory. Some Republican lawmakers were in the midst of raising objections to the results on his behalf when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.Multiple sources told ABC News that there have been discussions among some members of Trump's cabinet and some of his allies about the 25th amendment, which can be used by members of the cabinet to remove President Trump from office.It was not clear how extensive these conversations have been, or if Vice President Pence is supportive of such action, ABC News reported.Other than a pair of tweets and that minute-long video, Trump was largely disengaged from the occupation of a main seat of the nation's government.What happened Wednesday was nothing less than an attempted coup, said Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., a frequent Trump critic, said, "Today, the United States Capitol -- the world's greatest symbol of self-government -- was ransacked while the leader of the free world cowered behind his keyboard."Sasse went on: "Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president's addiction to constantly stoking division."Authorities eventually regained control as night fell.Heavily armed officers brought in as reinforcements started using tear gas in a coordinated effort to get people moving toward the door, then combed the halls for stragglers, pushing the mob farther out onto the plaza and lawn, in clouds of tear gas, flash-bangs and percussion grenades.Video footage also showed officers letting people calmly walk out the doors of the Capitol despite the rioting and vandalism. Only about a dozen arrests were made in the hours after authorities regained control. They said a woman was shot in the chest inside the building during the chaos, was taken to a hospital and died.Together, the protests and the GOP election objections amounted to an almost unthinkable challenge to American democracy and exposed the depths of the divisions that have coursed through the country during Trump's four years in office. Though the efforts to block Biden from being sworn in on Jan. 20 were sure to fail, the support Trump has received for his efforts to overturn the election results have badly strained the nation's democratic guardrails.Congress reconvened hours later, vowing to finish confirming the Electoral College vote for Biden's election, even if it took all night.Vice President Mike Pence, reopening the session, directly addressed the demonstrators: "You did not win."The president gave his supporters a boost into action Wednesday morning at a rally outside the White House, where he urged them to march to the Capitol. He spent much of the afternoon in his private dining room off the Oval Office watching scenes of the violence on television. At the urging of his staff, he reluctantly issued a pair of tweets and a taped video telling his supporters it was time to "go home in peace" - yet he still said he backed their cause.A somber President-elect Biden, two weeks away from being inaugurated, said American democracy was "under unprecedented assault," a sentiment echoed by many in Congress, including some Republicans. Former President George W. Bush said he watched the events in "disbelief and dismay."The domed Capitol building has for centuries been the scene of protests and occasional violence. But Wednesday's events were particularly astounding both because they unfolded at least initially with the implicit blessing of the president and because of the underlying goal of overturning the results of a free and fair presidential election.Tensions were already running high when lawmakers gathered early Wednesday afternoon for the constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, in which Biden defeated Trump, 306-232. Despite pleas from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, more than 150 GOP lawmakers planned to support objections to some of the results, though lacking evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.Trump spent the lead-up to the proceedings publicly hectoring Pence, who had a largely ceremonial role in the proceedings, to aid the effort. He tweeted on Wednesday: "Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"But Pence, in a statement shortly before presiding, defied Trump, saying he could not claim "unilateral authority" to reject the electoral votes that make Biden president.Shortly after the first GOP objections, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. Lawmakers were told to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda. Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., told reporters he was in the House chamber when rioters began storming it. Security officers "made us all get down, you could see that they were fending off some sort of assault, it looked like. They had a piece of furniture up against the door, the door, the entry to the floor from the Rotunda, and they had guns pulled," Peters said."And they just told us to take our pins off," he added, referring to lapel pins members wear so Capitol Police can quickly identify them. Then the lawmakers were evacuated.Staff members grabbed the boxes of Electoral College votes as the evacuation took place. Otherwise, said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., the ballots likely would have been destroyed by the protesters.Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, attending the session, was among those ushered to safety.As soon as they left, protesters roamed the halls shouting, "Where are they?" One got on the Senate dais and yelled, "Trump won that election."More than a dozen people were arrested.Trump supporters posting on internet forums popular with far-right fringe elements celebrated the chaos. Messages posted on one turned from profane frustration over the content of Trump's speech to glee when supporters stormed the building. At least one leading figure was livestreaming video from inside the Capitol during the siege.The mob's storming of Congress prompted bipartisan outrage, mostly from Democrats but from Republicans as well, as lawmakers accused Trump of fomenting the violence with his relentless falsehoods about election fraud. Several suggested that Trump be prosecuted for a crime, which seems unlikely two weeks from when his term expires."I think Donald Trump probably should be brought up on treason for something like this," Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., told reporters. "This is how a coup is started. And this is how democracy dies."Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who's at times clashed with Trump, issued a written statement saying, "Lies have consequences. This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the President's addiction to constantly stoking division."Despite Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.The Pentagon said about 1,100 District of Columbia National Guard members were being mobilized to help support law enforcement at the Capitol. More than a dozen people were arrested.As darkness began to set in, law enforcement officials worked their way toward the protesters, using percussion grenades to try to clear the area around the Capitol. Big clouds of tear gas were visible. Police in full riot gear moved down the steps, clashing with demonstrators.Pence was closely watched as he stepped onto the dais to preside over the first joint session in the House chamber.Pence had a largely ceremonial role, opening the sealed envelopes from the states after they are carried in mahogany boxes used for the occasion, and reading the results aloud. But he was under growing pressure from Trump to overturn the will of the voters and tip the results in the president's favor, despite having no legal power to affect the outcome."Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.But Pence, in a statement shortly before presiding, defied Trump, saying he could not claim "unilateral authority" to reject the electoral votes that make Biden president.