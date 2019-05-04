Conservative group protests social media censorship at San Francisco City Hall

Group gathers at San Francisco City Hall because they claim #FirstAmendment is under attack. pic.twitter.com/uHX9BNWz1O — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) May 3, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protesters upset with what they claim is censorship by Silicon Valley social media companies descended on San Francisco City Hall to bring attention to their cause.Dozens of protesters from the group Demand Free Speech rallied on City Hall's steps trying to raise attention to what they said were unfair policies by the companies, including Facebook and Twitter, in how they censored conservative views.Some participants said the companies are attacking the First Amendment.Counter-protesters assembled nearby, but a contingent of San Francisco Police Officers kept the two groups separate.The protests remained peacful.