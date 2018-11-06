Controversial Prop 10 would expand rent control on residential properties

Statewide Proposition 10 is one of the most controversial propositions on the ballot this election. It protects tenants by expanding rent control on residential properties.It repeals the current Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which prevents rent control on units built after February 1995.Single family homes and condos, however, were exempted.Opponents include real estate and landlord groups. Both gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox are against it.Opponents argue the housing crisis will worsen by making housing less affordable and drive up rents.