Country could hear from Kavanaugh accuser Blasey Ford next week

The country could hear from Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser next week. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford from Palo Alto is expected to testify about a sexual assault allegation. Negotiations are continuing through the night.Attorneys for Blasey Ford are still working on details like when she will testify. There was a long conference call with the Senate judiciary committee Thursday night.Sources tell ABC News that they discussed next Thursday as the possible hearing date, not Monday. Blasey Ford wants no time limit on her opening statement. She also does not want Kavanaugh in the room while she testifies and wants him to speak first.Attorneys also raised the prospect of a subpoena for Mark Judge, the man who Blasey Ford says was in the room at the time of her alleged assault.There were protests and arrests on Capitol Hill Thursday and demonstrators against Judge Kavanaugh.Blasey Ford's attorney wants her safety ensured because the Palo Alto professor and her children have been forced to leave their home to escape harassment and death threats. GOP Chairman Chuck Grassley says he's been accommodating."We've gone beyond what we did the first day of just having the hearing she asked for, the open hearing she's asked for," Grassley said.Senate Republicans refused Blasey Ford's initial demand for an FBI investigation. Her lawyer says it's no longer a requirement."She's telling the truth. Someone who is lying doesn't ask for the FBI to investigate their claims," said Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY).Kavanaugh has denied the incident ever happened.President Donald Trump still supports his nominee. "So we'll let it play out. I think everything's going to be fine. This is a high-quality person."