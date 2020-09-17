Politics of COVID-19 echo past struggles not seen since AIDS crisis

From debates over re-starting schools, to re-opening businesses, to perhaps the most visible symbol of all, whether to even wear a mask at public events.
RELATED: Map shows udated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in San Francisco Bay Area
"I think the yelling and the calling people stupid on both sides by the way, I think it is absolutely not doing us any good," says UCSF researcher Monica Gandhi, M.D.
Dr. Gandhi recently led a groundbreaking study on the benefits of masking and worries about the effects of mistrust and cynicism in our national dialogue - And there's growing evidence for concern.
In a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, more than half of people said they wouldn't be inclined to get a coronavirus vaccine shot if it became available before the election, with a majority of those fearing it could be rushed into use for political reasons.
VIDEO: Trump again contradicts health experts, calls CDC Director 'confused'
Stanford infectious disease expert Yvonne Maldonado, M.D., says trust is critical to any effective vaccine program.
"Safety is the most important thing. If we don't produce a safe vaccine, we will lose the confidence of the public," argues Dr. Maldonado.
New studies suggest the percentage of Americans with health insurance has dropped since the beginning of the pandemic, potentially setting the stage for even more divisive debates down the road over the availability of new COVID-19 drugs and vaccines.
RELATED: Here's why COVID-19 pandemic could help lower our health care costs
UCSF researcher, Eric Goosby, M.D., spent much of his early career fighting HIV, and believes our current debates are part of a broader political issue.
"It speaks to the need for health care reform in a big way. That's another discussion, but boy did COVID show us, we have not got this covered," says Dr. Goosby.
And this week, the political divide stretched internationally, when a consortium of developing countries asked for a limit on patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, saying they will be unable to pay the anticipated prices of commercially produced vaccines.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic