Critically ill Concord woman facing deportation allowed to stay in the US

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A 24-year old Concord woman who faced deportation earlier this year has won a reprieve from U.S. Immigration to stay for two years to receive a life-saving medicine.

Isabel Bueso moved to the U.S. from Guatemala when she was seven, to take part in a clinical trial for a rare genetic disorder.

In August, she faced deportation when the Trump Administration briefly ended the program that allowed her to stay.

Bueso said, "While we are temporarily relieved to have our deferred action status granted, we also look forward to working with our legislators on a long-term solution."
