Trump suspends issuance of some green cards during coronavirus crisis: LIVE

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will temporarily suspend the issuance of certain green cards for 60 days as the country continues to combat the coronavirus.Trump announced the signing during a White House briefing.He says the order will "ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy re-opens."The order signed by Trump includes a long list of exceptions, including for those who are currently in the country, those who have valid immigrant visas, people seeking entry to work as physicians and nurses, and the spouses and unmarried children of U.S. citizens.Trump has said he will reassess whether to extend the order in 60 days.