Deadline to register to vote fast approaching

Monday at 11:59 PM is the deadline to register to vote in California. Turnout for this midterm election is expected to be impressive according to a new poll.There were numerous events in the bay area leading up to the election in 16 days and the emphasis on both sides is getting out the vote.A bright yellow vote yes on Prop 6 campaign bus rolled into downtown Walnut Creek at noon on Sunday for a rally. And at a meet the candidates forum at a Muslim community center in Pleasanton there was concern from an incumbent over voter complacency.Kathy Narum, a Pleasanton City Council member said, "People are looking at me cross-eyed when I talk about a November 6 election. I don't see an issue here in Pleasanton that's going to drive people to the polls quite frankly. Yes, I'm worried about people not voting. "In a preview poll by the Washington Post and ABC News, 65-percent of voters in the 2014 midterms said they were certain they'd vote. This time around a significant 77-percent of voters said they intend to vote on November 6 .Some have already voted by absentee ballot. Others said they don't have time to register to vote.Frank Wenslawski of Clayton said, "Complacency is a real problem. We never get as many people out to vote as we should."Sameena Usman on the Council of American Islamic Relations said, "I am seeing people who didn't vote in the last election intending to vote for this election because they realize their votes are going to have an impact."