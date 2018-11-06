VOTE 2018

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats Republican Anthony Pappas in NYC

(Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Campaign via AP)

NEW YORK --
Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated a little-known Republican opponent Tuesday in a congressional district representing part of New York City and, at 29, could become the youngest woman elected to Congress.

>>> California and Bay Area election results here

>>> National election results here

She is one of a handful of Congressional candidates this year who identified as democratic socialists.

Ocasio-Cortez' victory over Republican Anthony Pappas, an economics professor, had been widely expected since the Democratic primary in June, when she scored an unanticipated upset over 10-term U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley.

Since then, Ocasio-Cortez has been hailed as part of a movement of new faces and voices in the party taking aim at more established, politically moderate Democrats. She supports government-paid health care for all, a $15 minimum wage, free college tuition and the abolition of the federal department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

In the past few months, Ocasio-Cortez had traveled around the country to places including Kansas and California to stump for other candidates as part of an effort to move the Democratic party further to the political left.

Ocasio-Cortez, a community organizer and former bartender, will represent New York's 14th Congressional District, which covers parts of the Bronx and Queens.

American voters have elected many men in their 20s to Congress, but Ocasio-Cortez could become the youngest woman to join the House.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican representing upstate New York, was previously the youngest, elected in 2014 at age 30.

Only one candidate for Congress this year is younger: Republican Morgan Murtaugh, who is running against Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Davis in San Diego, California. Murtaugh is 26.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspolitics2018-electionmidterm electionsu.s. & worldvote 2018electionNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Heidi Heitkamp loses Senate seat in North Dakota to Kevin Cramer
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Voting machine problems reported at LA County polling places
Gavin Newsom projected to defeat John Cox to become California governor
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein project to win fifth full term
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Heidi Heitkamp loses Senate seat in North Dakota to Kevin Cramer
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Voting machine problems reported at LA County polling places
Gavin Newsom projected to defeat John Cox to become California governor
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein project to win fifth full term
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Midterm results, updates for California November voting
Gavin Newsom projected to defeat John Cox to become California governor
CRUZ RE-ELECTED: Texas senator holds on to beat O'Rourke
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
2018 MIDTERMS: Election results for California, Bay Area here
2018 MIDTERMS: National election results here
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Democrats projected to win house Majority
Show More
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
More than half of San Francisco City Hall voters registered on Election Day
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Timeline of events released for Yountville veterans home shooting
Exciting day for first-time Bay Area voters
More News