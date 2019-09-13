2020 presidential election

Kamala Harris defends criminal justice record during debate

HOUSTON -- Senator Kamala Harris vocally defended her criminal justice record during Thursday's Democratic presidential debate in Houston.

The California senator has taken flak since beginning her campaign for what some activists have described as an insufficiently progressive record during her prosecutorial career, culminating with service as the state's attorney general. But Harris has since rolled out a detailed criminal justice reform proposal, including the elimination of federal mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenders-- a policy blamed for increasing mass incarceration.

Harris said on Thursday that, as she became a prosecutor, "I made a decision that if I was going to have the ability to reform the system, I would try to reform it from the inside."

She said she was "absolutely not" able to do enough at the time. She continued, "But my plan has been described by activists as being a bold and comprehensive plan that is about ending mass incarceration, about taking the profit out of the criminal justice system."

Harris said she plans on shutting down for-profit prisons on "day one" and that her plan is to make sure "that in America's criminal justice system, we de-incarcerate women and children, that we end solitary confinement and that we work on keeping families intact."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrisdebate2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Biden: 'I stand with Barack Obama all 8 years'
O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at debate
Harris to Pres. Trump: 'Here's what you don't get'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Otis the Pug: How Instagram-famous dog was found after stolen from SF apartment
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Biden: 'I stand with Barack Obama all 8 years'
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
1st day of Keith Green murder case starts with opening statement delays
Harris to Pres. Trump: 'Here's what you don't get'
Show More
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate on ABC
Police say man accidentally set on fire in Concord
EXCLUSIVE: Autopsy report in death of Italian police officer, Bay Area teens under arrest
Heat Advisory in effect for Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News