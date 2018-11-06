ELECTION

Democrats projected to win house Majority

With control of Congress and statehouses across the nation at stake, most of the nation's top elections were too close to call. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
In the battle for control of the House, Democrats are projected to win enough seats to seize control and flip house majority.

More women than ever ran in this election, along with military veterans and minorities, in districts across the country.

Republicans predicted they would lose seats but thought they would hold a slim majority based on what they say is a healthy economy.

>>> California and Bay Area election results here

>>> National election results here

The midterm elections are typically difficult for the party in power. This year it's become a referendum on President Donald Trump and GOP control of Congress.

House Republicans took control in 2010 during then-President Barack Obama's first term.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
