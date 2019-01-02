GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Democrats call on President Trump to back bills to end shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., talks with reporters as he walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON --
Top congressional Democrats are calling on President Donald Trump to back bills that would re-open the federal government, declaring that he was using the American people as "hostages" in the fight for a border wall.

RELATED: Access into Yosemite National Park limited due to government shutdown

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer met Trump at the White House Wednesday for a briefing on border security.

The session did not yield any breakthroughs, and Democrats said they remained committed to introducing the legislation Thursday. The administration has so far rejected the plan, which does not include funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

RELATED: Democrats unveil package of bills that would reopen federal government

Schumer said Trump could not provide a "good answer" for opposing the bills. He added that Trump and Republicans "are now feeling the heat."

Find more stories on the government shutdown.
