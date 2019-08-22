Democratic National Committee meets in SF, votes against hosting climate-focused debate

Here at the @DNC meeting in SF: Climate change activists have brought the #DNC resolution committee meeting to a halt as they call for a #climatechange debate pic.twitter.com/bsOi3sv80B — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 22, 2019

Climate activists say they will continue to fight for the climate change debate and will bring it back up at the @DNC meeting Saturday pic.twitter.com/7C50eSPLCh — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 22, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Democratic National Committee on Thursday voted against a resolution that would allow for a climate-focused debate during the Democratic presidential primary.The move sparked loud and angry backlash from climate change activists who believe the Democratic Party should change the rules to allow for a debate focused solely on climate issues.Activists from the Sunrise Movement stood on chairs and shouted at the members of the Resolution Committee after the decision came to a vote. The group said they plan to push for the issue to be brought to a vote again by the full DNC on SaturdayThe vote came during the DNC's annual summer meeting at the Hilton in downtown San Francisco.Fourteen Democratic presidential candidates are expected to speak on Friday during an event open to the public. Former Vice President Joe Biden is skipping the event due, but has recorded a video message that will be played instead.