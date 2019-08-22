Politics

Democratic National Committee meets in SF, votes against hosting climate-focused debate

By Liz Kreutz
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Democratic National Committee on Thursday voted against a resolution that would allow for a climate-focused debate during the Democratic presidential primary.

The move sparked loud and angry backlash from climate change activists who believe the Democratic Party should change the rules to allow for a debate focused solely on climate issues.

Activists from the Sunrise Movement stood on chairs and shouted at the members of the Resolution Committee after the decision came to a vote. The group said they plan to push for the issue to be brought to a vote again by the full DNC on Saturday



The vote came during the DNC's annual summer meeting at the Hilton in downtown San Francisco.

Fourteen Democratic presidential candidates are expected to speak on Friday during an event open to the public. Former Vice President Joe Biden is skipping the event due, but has recorded a video message that will be played instead.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscoenvironmentdemocratselectionclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART to consider ban on panhandling, busking on trains
Humid conditions will make it feel hotter in Bay Area
San Jose police searching for 11-year-old boy
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run near SJSU
Missing Discovery Bay woman found dead
WATCH IN 60: Panhandling on BART, Pilot says plane crash was no stunt
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy morning, warmer afternoon
South Bay lawmakers propose hate crimes task force
Oakland launches 'The Great Pave'
Accusers of Menlo Park sexual assault suspect now number 20
Attack near SF's Embarcadero caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News