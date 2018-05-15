Dominic Caserta accusers speak at Santa Clara City Council meeting

The Santa Clara City Council voted unanimously to accept Dominic Caserta's unconditional resignation. Had he not resigned Tuesday morning and would have faced his accusers at Tuesday night's meeting."He's a sexual predator. He needs to register. It's just not right," said former student Savannah Nunez."I was saddened to hear that I was not the only one, that this was a pattern of behavior," said former campaign staffer Lydia Jungkind.Jungkind is one of nine people who has filed complaints with the police department. She was on Caserta's campaign staff. Other accusers were his students at Santa Clara High School.Reports range from sexual misconduct to sexual assault."His actions have been a terrible strain, stain on the city and it's time for us to come together as a city and move forward," said Mayor Lisa Gillmor.The city council voted unanimously to adopt a new censure policy-- to deal with future councilmembers who might violate the council's code of conduct.Caserta released a statement that reads in part:Caserta was running for county supervisor. He has dropped out of the race.