Coronavirus

Dr. Birx says COVID-19 deniers in White House gave Trump 'parallel' streams of data

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president "parallel" streams of data that conflicted with hers.

Defending her tenure, Birx told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that she was at times censored by the Trump administration but denied ever withholding information.

Birx said she would see Trump "presenting graphs that I never made" and that "someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president."

She added that in the White House, "There were people who definitely believed that this was a hoax."

EMBED More News Videos

U.S. hospital intensive care units in many parts of the country are straining under record numbers of COVID-19 patients.



Birx did not identify the COVID-19 deniers and said she did not know who was presenting the parallel data to Trump, but said she realizes now that Trump coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas was providing some of it.

Birx said in December that she would retire but was willing to first help President Joe Biden's team with its coronavirus response as needed. More than 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 418,000 people have died in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpcoronavirusthe white house
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 live updates: CA reports nearly 23,000 new cases
Latest Bay Area ICU capacity totals
COVID-19 live updates: Bay Area ICU capacity increases to 23.4%
COVID in US: 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU space
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 live updates: Bay Area ICU capacity increases to 23.4%
Anxiety, confusion remain over SF COVID vaccine rollout
Doctors study CA's COVID variant, fear it will keep mutating
SF cathedral holds indoor service despite COVID-19 rules
COVID in US: 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU space
Britain's Boris Johnson presses Joe Biden for new trade deal
Strongest storm of season to slam SF Bay Area next week
Show More
Singapore Airlines hopes to be world's first fully-vaccinated airline
Woman's body discovered at Peninsula beach, sheriff's office says
Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton praise and mourn Larry King
Godiva Chocolates to close all North American stores due to pandemic
Cast of 'Grown-ish' discusses new season, social justice
More TOP STORIES News