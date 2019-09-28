Dr. Jill Biden visits the Bay Area, talks about husbands presidential run

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Presidential candidate Joe Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, was in the Bay Area at multiple fundraising events.A group of about 50 people visited the popular Mission spot "Manny's" to hear from Dr. Biden. Media was not allowed inside the venue.Biden supporter, Karen Eliadas said Dr. Biden spoke about "how Joe will help us and he will be persistent in how he will lead our country."After the speech, Dr. Biden did not take questions from the crowd and did not speak about the whistleblowers complaint."I really think that it really is a Trump issue rather than a Biden issue," said Eliadas.In Las Vegas, Joe Biden did address the complaint that launched the impeachment inquiry against President Trump."A president who may and that will be decided, the decision of the Congress to make may have committed a crime. A president who used the power of his office and your tax dollars to try to persuade a foreign leader to once again interfere in a presidential campaign," said Joe Biden.Back in the Bay Area, voters of different ages whose top choice is Biden had some ideas to make him a hotter ticket."I would love to see a Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren ticket," said Nicky Neau."I think a bit of it is passion," said Gabe Sulkes.