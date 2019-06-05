Politics

Dublin City Council votes unanimously to fly Pride flag over City Hall

By
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The Dublin City Council has voted unanimously to fly the Pride flag over City Hall. It's recognition of the LGBTQ community, many did not think would come.



Jeannine Sullivan, a Dublin resident, said, "I was really concerned it wouldn't. After two weeks ago, hearing so many people against the pride flag being flown, I was really concerned that that was really the sentiment of our city."

Two weeks ago, city leaders voted three-to-two, rejecting a proposal to fly a pride flag over city hall for Gay Pride month.

Dublin's Mayor David Haubert said, "But we took a vote and voted it down, not because we don't support the LGBTQ community, because we couldn't really decide on how best to do it."

So the city developed and adopted an official policy regarding commemorative flag displays in Dublin, Tuesday night. Nearly 30 people spoke publicly in a packed room-- many in support of the policy, pushing the city to raise the rainbow flag.

Many, wearing the rainbow flag.

"We exist everywhere. Including Dublin," said one commenter.

This was not the case back in May when most shared comments others have since called disturbing. The comments city council didn't immediately denounce.

"You allowed people to spread lies and bigotry and hatred," said one resident.

Dublin's mayor agrees.

"We didn't do that, I didn't do that. I failed to do that and sort of stand up and protect people who felt intimidated and targeted by those comments."

The mayor, talking about the LGBTQ community who could soon see their flag over city hall.

"I think it is fair, and I think it really accounts for helping marginalized groups feel welcomed," said Sullivan.
