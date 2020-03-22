East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition with pneumonia

CONCORD, Calif. -- An East Bay Congressman is in critical condition at a hospital tonight, but he does not have the coronavirus.Concord Democrat Mark DeSaulnier's condition has worsened after he was hospitalized with pneumonia after he fractured a rib -- Chief of Staff Betsy Arnold Marr says in a statement that U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier was admitted to a hospital of March 13 after he fractured the rib when he fell while running.She says he tested negative for the coronavirus. Marr says DeSaulnier, 67, was initially in serious condition, but his condition has since worsened to critical. DeSaulnier, a Democrat, represents a district that covers much of Contra Costa County, He was elected to the House in 2014.A congressman representing a San Francisco Bay Area district is in critical condition after he was hospitalized with pneumonia after he fractured a rib, his chief of staff said Saturday,U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier was admitted to a hospital of March 13 after he fractured a rib when he fell while running, Betsy Arnold Marr said in a statement. He tested negative for the coronavirus, she said.DeSaulnier, 67, was initially in serious condition, but his condition has since worsened to critical, Marr said."The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark's family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,'' she said.DeSaulnier, a Democrat, represents a district that covers much of Contra Costa County, He was elected to the House in 2014.