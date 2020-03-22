Politics

East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier in critical condition with pneumonia

CONCORD, Calif. -- An East Bay Congressman is in critical condition at a hospital tonight, but he does not have the coronavirus.

Concord Democrat Mark DeSaulnier's condition has worsened after he was hospitalized with pneumonia after he fractured a rib -- Chief of Staff Betsy Arnold Marr says in a statement that U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier was admitted to a hospital of March 13 after he fractured the rib when he fell while running.

She says he tested negative for the coronavirus. Marr says DeSaulnier, 67, was initially in serious condition, but his condition has since worsened to critical. DeSaulnier, a Democrat, represents a district that covers much of Contra Costa County, He was elected to the House in 2014.

A congressman representing a San Francisco Bay Area district is in critical condition after he was hospitalized with pneumonia after he fractured a rib, his chief of staff said Saturday,

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier was admitted to a hospital of March 13 after he fractured a rib when he fell while running, Betsy Arnold Marr said in a statement. He tested negative for the coronavirus, she said.

DeSaulnier, 67, was initially in serious condition, but his condition has since worsened to critical, Marr said.

"The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark's family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,'' she said.

DeSaulnier, a Democrat, represents a district that covers much of Contra Costa County, He was elected to the House in 2014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsconcordhealthcongress
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Newsom directs $42M to help CA health care system battle COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Banks, credit cards offer relief to consumers impacted by coronavirus
Don't flush wipes or your home plumbing might become clogged, North Bay officials warn
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
Show More
California's unemployment up; federal tax deadline pushed back
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; over 10,000 cases statewide
Monterey Bay Aquarium shares live 'animal cams' to bring people close to nature
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks
More TOP STORIES News