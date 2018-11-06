VOTE 2018

Election 2018 exit poll results: Health care, immigration high on voters' minds

EMBED </>More Videos

In the United States, we head to the polls every four years to elect a new president. So why do we have midterm elections halfway through each presidential term instead of just voting for everything at once every four years? (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Mary Clare Jalonick
WASHINGTON --
Health care and immigration were high on voters' minds as they cast ballots in the midterm elections, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate conducted by The Associated Press.

AP VoteCast also shows a majority of voters considered President Donald Trump a factor in their votes.

Control of the Senate and the House of Representatives is at stake in the first nationwide election of Trump's presidency. Democrats are hoping to take over one or both chambers to put a check on the president. At the same time, Trump is encouraging voters to view the election as a referendum on his leadership.

The VoteCast survey debuted Tuesday, replacing the in-person exit poll as a source of detailed information about the American electorate. In all, the survey included interviews with more than 113,000 voters nationwide.

Some early takeaways from VoteCast:

TOP ISSUES: HEALTH CARE AND IMMIGRATION

Health care was at the forefront of voters' minds: 26 percent named it as the most important issue facing the country in this year's midterm elections, followed by immigration (23 percent). Smaller shares considered the economy (19 percent), gun policy (8 percent) and the environment (7 percent) to be the top issue.

IS IT ALL ABOUT TRUMP?

Nearly two-thirds of voters said Trump was a reason for their vote, while about a third said he was not.

THE ECONOMY

Voters have a positive view of the state of the national economy - 65 percent said the condition of the economy is excellent or good, compared with 34 percent who said it's not good or poor.

WRONG DIRECTION

A majority of voters overall said the country is headed in the wrong direction. About 6 in 10 voters said it is headed in the wrong direction, while around 4 in 10 said it's on the right track.

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted in all 50 states by NORC at the University of Chicago for The Associated Press and Fox News. The survey of 113,677 voters and 21,599 nonvoters was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, concluding as polls close on Election Day. It combines interviews in English and Spanish with a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files; with self-identified registered voters conducted using NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population; and with self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. Participants selected from state voter files were contacted by phone and mail and had the opportunity to take the survey by phone or online. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 0.5 percentage points. All surveys are subject to multiple sources of error, including sampling, question wording and order, and nonresponse. Find more details about AP VoteCast's methodology at http://www.ap.org/votecast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection dayvote 2018votingelection 2018health careimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpeconomy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Overview of Prop C in San Francisco
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
More than half of San Francisco City Hall voters registered on Election Day
Controversial Prop 10 would expand rent control on residential properties
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Overview of Prop C in San Francisco
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
More than half of San Francisco City Hall voters registered on Election Day
Controversial Prop 10 would expand rent control on residential properties
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Updates and results from 2018 midterm election
CA gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom votes in Larkspur
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
More than half of San Francisco City Hall voters registered on Election Day
Timeline of events released for Yountville veterans home shooting
Exciting day for first-time Bay Area voters
California election officials say turnout could be historic
Consumer Catch-up: Duncan Hines cake mix recall, FCC asking tech companies for robocall help
Show More
Cedars-Sinai volunteer, who survived Holocaust, celebrates 100th birthday
Have a problem at the polls? Here's what to do
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein favored to win bid for fifth full term
PHOTOS: Election Day 2018 #iVoted selfie photos
Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
More News