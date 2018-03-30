POLITICS

EPA prepares to roll back fuel economy and emissions rules

EMBED </>More Videos

Many are awaiting an announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency, that could loosen regulations aimed at requiring automakers to nearly double the average fuel economy of new cars and light trucks to more than 50 miles per gallon. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Across the country, many are awaiting an announcement from the Environmental Protection Agency, that could loosen regulations aimed at requiring automakers to nearly double the average fuel economy of new cars and light trucks to more than 50 miles per gallon by 2025.

The potential changes, which could be announced next week, are alarming to some.

RELATED: Volkswagen near $43 billion settlement guilty plea in emissions scandal

"Cars are 70-percent of our unhealthy air," says Terry Trumbull, SJSU Environmental Studies Professor. "We've got to have cleaner burning cars, and the cost of it is trivial. In a new car, it is virtually nothing."

Under the 1970 Clean Air Act, California has special authority to enforce stronger air pollution standards than those set by the federal government, because the state set its own regulations before federal rules came into play. But environmental experts say the Trump administration could eventually take California to court to take away that right.

This week, Attorney General Xavier Becerra wrote on Facebook: "We're prepared to take whatever action, legal or otherwise, that we must to protect our economy, our environment, and the public health of people of California."

"50-percent of everyone in the U.S. lives in areas where the levels of air pollution are unhealthful, and 95-percent of Californians live there, so we know that regulation works," says Margo Sidener, Breathe California of the Bay Area acting executive director.

RELATED: Judge set to ok $15 billion settlement in VW emissions case

But by lifting what some refer to as a regulatory burden, the EPA is expected to argue that automakers and consumers both stand to benefit as larger cars and trucks become more popular.

In a blog post on Medium, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said: "We want one set of standards nationally, along with the additional flexibility to help us provide more affordable options for our customers."

However, there is growing concern that if the U.S. were to loosen its restrictions, automakers could then push for more lenient standards elsewhere around the world, causing more pollution by vehicles.

Click here for more automotive stories, photos, and video.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnatureenvironmentenvironmental protection agencytrucksautomotivecarSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News