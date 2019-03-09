Politics

EU requiring new permit for Americans traveling to Europe

Traveling to Europe will soon get a little more complicated for Americans.

The European Union announced Friday that it will require US nationals to get what's called a European Travel Information and Authorization System permit, starting in 2021.

RELATED: Will Americans need a visa to travel to Europe? What to know about ETIAS authorization

According to Conde Naste, EU Leaders say the permit isn't technically a visa.

Under the new rules, Americans will need a passport, as well as a credit or debit card to apply for the permit, which will allow up to a 90 days visit.

The new program is similar to the "Electronic System for Travel Authorization" the US now uses for most E-U countries
