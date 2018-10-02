BRETT KAVANAUGH

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Bay Area woman who went to Yale with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

A Bay Area woman who went to Yale Law School with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is speaking out - she says because of untruths that President Trump and his nominee continue to tell or insinuate. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Bay Area woman who went to Yale Law School with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is speaking out - she says because of untruths that President Trump and his nominee continue to tell or insinuate.

Leslie Marden Ragsdale went to Yale Law School with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, though admittedly was not part of his crowd.

WATCH: Best moments, videos from Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

The retired lawyer from Hillsborough says when Kavanaugh was first nominated, she was asked to sign two competing petitions, one for him, one against.

She signed neither.

See more stories, photos, and videos on Brett Kavanaugh here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughFBIchristine blasey fordus capitolu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldsenatesexual misconductsexual assaultkamala harrisjackie speiercollegeWashington DCSan FranciscoHillsborough
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
WATCH: Best moments, videos from Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford Senate hearing
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
South Bay sexual assault hotline sees uptick following Blasey Ford's testimony
Palo Alto residents rally behind Dr. Christine Blasey Ford
Rosenstein agrees to meet with House Republicans next week
BRETT KAVANAUGH
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
Kavanaugh accused of throwing ice at man in 1985
Democrats question Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament
Trump wants 'comprehensive' FBI probe into Kavanaugh accusations
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon will not seek reelection
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
Kavanaugh accused of throwing ice at man in 1985
Democrats question Kavanaugh's credibility, temperament
More Politics
Top Stories
San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon will not seek reelection
Lawsuit accuses California Catholic bishops of sex abuse cover-up
Plans laid out for testing cracked beams at SF Salesforce Transit Center
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bear cam back in action in Alaskan national park
FDA does surprise inspection at Juul's SF headquarters
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Close call in San Rafael mall as roof collapses during heavy rains
Show More
Bay Area man arrested in connection with white supremacist marches in Charlottesville
Chimes to signal air pollution in Oakland
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
Roof collapses at store during morning rainstorm in San Rafael
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
More News