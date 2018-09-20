Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --The family of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford has penned an open letter of support for her, their first statement since the professor went public with sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
RELATED: Banner in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford flying in Palo Alto
Below is their full statement:
To whom it may concern,
As members of Christine Blasey Ford's family, we wish to express our full support for our sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, aunt and dear friend. She is married to our brother, son and uncle Russell Ford, and is a loyal, reliable, involved family member of the most impeccable character. Chrissy has tremendous compassion for others, goes out of her way to support and encourage the young ones in our family, and does so with great warmth and generosity.
She listens to others with full attention, interested in their ideas and their concerns, and spends time with young family members, giving surf lessons, attending soccer matches and school plays, and brainstorming about college planning with nieces and nephews. We especially admire the way she is raising her children to be genuinely good people who are considerate of others.
Chrissy is also a very highly respected professional in the field of Psychology. She is devoted to helping researchers get at the truth through detailed statistical analysis and research. She shows great devotion to her work and to her community of colleagues and students. When discussing her work, she recognizes the team effort at work, never speaking of "I" but always of "we," and is diligent about research findings, always careful not to exaggerate results.
As a family member, Chrissy can be counted on in any kind of difficulty. Her honesty is above reproach and her behavior is highly ethical and respectful of everyone's point of view. We believe that Chrissy has acted bravely by voicing her experiences from the past, and we know how difficult this is for her. Chrissy is not someone who chooses to be in the spotlight. We ask that her decision to share a private and difficult recollection be treated seriously and respectfully, and we ask that you please make every effort to respect Chrissy's and our family's privacy as this issue is investigated.
Sincerely yours,
Russell Ford
Deborah Ford Peters, PhD
Sandra Ford Mendler, AIA
Charles Mendler
Rev. Jackie Clement
John Ford
Ruth Ford Guthery
John Guthery
Katie Thurman
Bridgit Mendler
Nicholas Mendler
Haley Peters
RELATED: Who is Christine Blasey Ford?
See more stories, photos, and video on Brett Kavanaugh.