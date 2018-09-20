BRETT KAVANAUGH

Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support

EMBED </>More Videos

Brett Kavanaugh says he's "Been ready for a hearing all week." And is willing to testify regarding the accusations against him. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Official word has been released: Judge Kavanaugh has agreed to testify.

The White House released a signed letter from Kavanaugh to the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, accepting his invitation to a hearing.

RELATED: Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support

The letter says in part: "since the moment I first heard of this allegation, I have categorically and unequivocally denied it. I remain committed to defending my integrity."

Kavanaugh says he's been ready for a hearing all week.

See more stories, photos, and video on Brett Kavanaugh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual assaultattempted rapesex crimesex crimesbrett kavanaughpolitical scandalcrimejudgesupreme courtPalo AltoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Insight into what Dr. Blasey Ford told Rep. Eshoo about Kavanaugh allegations
Lawyer: Kavanaugh's accuser can testify next week if terms fair
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
Family of Kavanaugh accuser pens open letter of support
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Insight into what Dr. Blasey Ford told Rep. Eshoo about Kavanaugh allegations
Lawyer: Kavanaugh's accuser can testify next week if terms fair
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
New California law to limit plastic straws in restaurants
More Politics
Top Stories
Insight into what Dr. Blasey Ford told Rep. Eshoo about Kavanaugh allegations
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
Red flags equal serious warnings in Sonoma County
New California law to limit plastic straws in restaurants
Disney raises more than $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief
VIDEO: Anna Eshoo discusses meeting with Dr. Blasey Ford
Marcus Semien and Stephen Piscotty lead A's to 21-3 win over Angels
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Show More
Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Florence aftermath
Ground beef recalled over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Hurricane Maria Recovery: Puerto Rico rebuilding 1 year after Maria
Solano Co. animal facility known for rescuing chickens forced to shut down
Banner in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford flying in Palo Alto
More News