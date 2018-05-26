<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3525153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Office of Refugee Resettlement placed thousands of unaccompanied children with sponsors but could not verify the whereabouts of 1,475 of the children after 30 days. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik, File)