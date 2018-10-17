U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and state Sen. Kevin de Leon will take part in their first and only debate Wednesday afternoon, just three weeks ahead of Election Day.The two Democrats will face off at the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California in San Francisco. The group's president, Mark Baldassare, will moderate the debate.It is expected to start around noon.De Leon received the California Democratic Party's nomination in July, but Feinstein leads in public polling.She also has about $4 million left in her campaign to spend compared to de Leon's less than half a million. Feinstein is seeking a sixth term as senator.