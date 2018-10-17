SAN FRANCISCO --U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and state Sen. Kevin de Leon will take part in their first and only debate Wednesday afternoon, just three weeks ahead of Election Day.
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
The two Democrats will face off at the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California in San Francisco. The group's president, Mark Baldassare, will moderate the debate.
It is expected to start around noon.
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's gubernatorial candidates
De Leon received the California Democratic Party's nomination in July, but Feinstein leads in public polling.
She also has about $4 million left in her campaign to spend compared to de Leon's less than half a million. Feinstein is seeking a sixth term as senator.
Check back to watch live at 12 p.m.
Get the latest stories and videos about the upcoming election at abc7news.com/election.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.