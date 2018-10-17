2018-ELECTION

Dianne Feinstein, Kevin de Leon to have 1st and only debate ahead of midterm election

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and state Sen. Kevin de Leon will take part in their first and only debate Wednesday afternoon, just three weeks ahead of Election Day. (Mark J. Terrill/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

SAN FRANCISCO --
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and state Sen. Kevin de Leon will take part in their first and only debate Wednesday afternoon, just three weeks ahead of Election Day.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

The two Democrats will face off at the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California in San Francisco. The group's president, Mark Baldassare, will moderate the debate.

It is expected to start around noon.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's gubernatorial candidates

De Leon received the California Democratic Party's nomination in July, but Feinstein leads in public polling.

She also has about $4 million left in her campaign to spend compared to de Leon's less than half a million. Feinstein is seeking a sixth term as senator.

Check back to watch live at 12 p.m.

Get the latest stories and videos about the upcoming election at abc7news.com/election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
