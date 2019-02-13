FEMA

FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns in wake of investigation over use of vehicles

President Donald Trump listens as FEMA Administrator Brock Long, right, speaks Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Havelock, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is resigning, months after an investigation found he misused government vehicles to travel to his home in North Carolina.

Brock Long said in a letter Wednesday to agency employees that he was resigning to spend more time with his family.

Long was under investigation by the Homeland Security Department's watchdog, and word of it leaked just as Hurricane Florence struck last fall. Officials found he misused vehicles, but Long was not asked to resign, and he agreed to reimburse the government.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says he led the agency admirably for two years through six major hurricanes and five historic wildfires.

Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become acting head of the agency.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsFEMAu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FEMA
Politicians, firefighters react to Pres. Trump's FEMA threat
Napa Co. tests new alert system, doesn't go as planned
FEMA to announce new funds for earthquake retrofitting
Nationwide wireless test passes in hard-to-reach west Sonoma County
More FEMA
POLITICS
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Gavin Newsom's office clarifies high-speed rail comments
Measure moves forward to ban fur in LA
More Politics
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
Show More
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on red planet
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
More News