Coronavirus

First lady: Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, no symptoms

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus but had no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

She said he has since tested negative.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
