SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

First LGBT woman to take top role in California Senate

EMBED </>More Videos

History will be made in Sacramento this week. Toni Atkins will become the first woman and first lesbian to hold the top job in the California state Senate. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
History will be made in Sacramento this week. Toni Atkins will become the first woman and first lesbian to hold the top job in the California state Senate.

RELATED: Southern California assemblywoman accused of sexual harassment in complaint

The San Diego Democrat takes over as Senate president pro tem from Kevin de Leon.

Among the big issues she will face as Senate leader is the ongoing fallout from sexual misconduct in the capitol.

RELATED: The growing list of powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

Atkins says she will go to work on a process to deal with allegations of harassment.

Click here for a look at the latest sexual misconduct allegations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicslgbtwomencalifornia state senatesexual misconductSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Marin County woman sues church, pastor for alleged sexual abuse
Will Calif. officials investigate Catholic church sex scandal?
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Bodycam video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Lottery responds to allegations of lewd behavior by officials
More sexual misconduct
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News