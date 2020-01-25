Politics

Former California congressman Fortney 'Pete' Stark dies at 88

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former California congressman Fortney 'Pete' Stark has died at the age of 88, according to a statement released by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Today, America has lost a champion of the people and a leader of great integrity, moral courage and compassion. Congressman Pete Stark was a master legislator who used his gavel to give a voice to the voiceless, and he will be deeply missed by Congress, Californians and all Americans."

Congressman Stark served as a representative of several California districts for more than 40 years.

Most recently he was the representative for the 13th district that included parts of Alameda, Oakland, Berkeley, San Leandro and Albany.

In 2012, Congressman Stark failed to win reelection after being beaten by Representative Eric Swalwell.
